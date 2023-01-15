Chelsea Handler is confessing about an embarrassing secret.

The actress dropped by “The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to talk about her upcoming stint as the host of the Critics Choice Awards, as well as using her life experiences for material in her comedy special “Revolution”.

Giving fans a sneak peek at her material, she recalled an incident in Africa with her sister where she learned some earth-shattering revelations.

Comedian Chelsea Handler during interview with host Jimmy Fallon — Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

“I didn’t know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing,” she began.

While riding an elephant during a Safari in Africa, her sister pointed out the sun and moon in the sky.

“She said, ‘Chelsea. Chelsea, look up. It’s not often you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time,'” she recalled. “I was like Scooby-doo. I was like ‘Ruh, wha?’ I go, ‘wait. But they’re always together. And as soon as I said that, she goes around and says, ‘What did you say?’ And I was like, ‘Oh shut up. Shut up. Shut up.'”

Despite her attempts to brush off her sister Simone’s line of questioning, Handler knew she had to come clean.

“I was like, ‘Honestly, I just assumed when the sun went down, it popped back up as the moon’. The man riding the elephant spoke no English and went, ‘pfft’,” she joked.

“Revolution” is available for streaming on Netflix now.