Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson will not be attending Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID.

Both actors are nominated for awards this year, thanks to their stand-out roles in “The Banshees of Inisherin”.

Farrell is nominated in the Best Actor category, while Gleeson is up for Best Supporting Actor.

‘Variety’ Senior Culture and Events Editor, Marc Malkin, announced the news in a tweet published Saturday night.

Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/i9CFkOccTl — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 15, 2023

The announcement comes after Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she would also miss out on the ceremony after contracting the virus.