Shakira is redecorating her Spanish home.

DailyMail reports the singer has placed a lifesize witch doll on her balcony which supposedly faces her former mother-in-law’s property.

The move comes after her highly publicized breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué in July 2022.

Shakira released a song titled Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53 which is said to be a diss track aimed at her ex and his new girlfriend with its lyrics. One lyric in particular seems to be referring to the 23-year-old in specific with the line, “I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Residents reportedly heard the singer ‘blasting the song at full volume’ from her property.

Another lyric seems to be aiming at her neighbour with the line, “You left my mother-in-law as my neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury…”

Fans seem to be enjoying the drama with many of them praising Shakira for her revenge.

“🧙‍♀️🔊 Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law’s house…” wrote one account.

“shakira is playing her song out loud in a balcony that faces her ex-family in law, this is the level of pettiness i aspire to have,” added another.

Her former mother-in-law was said to have welcomed Pique’s rumoured girlfriend, Clara Chia Mart, which soured relations with the singer.