Jennifer Coolidge wants to encourage everyone to never give up.

The actress won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “White Lotus” at the Critics Choice Awards, the second year in a row for the series. She first won the Award in 2022.

As she accepted her award, she wanted to leave viewers with an inspiring message.

“I just want to say to all the people out there, for anyone who’s sort of given up hope – I hope this gives you inspiration,” she said.

“It’s not over until it’s over. It’s not over until you’re dead,” she added.

The award is the latest in an awards season sweep for the actress, whose work in the series earned her a first Emmy at the age of 60, as well as her first Golden Globe Award.

She was up against Milly Alcock, Carol Burnett, Julia Garner, Audra McDonald, and Rhea Seehorn in the same category at the Critics Choice Awards.