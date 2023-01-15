“Elvis” star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann bravely stepped out at the Critics Choice Awards, just days after the heartbreaking death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Butler is nominated in the Best Actor category in Sunday night’s ceremony, thanks to his performance in the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic, “Elvis”.

The actor paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie on Instagram after her death on Jan. 12, saying that his “heart is completely shattered” for her children and mother after “the tragic and unexpected loss”.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared,” he continued.

“Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered,”

Luhrmann also shared a heartfelt message, writing on Instagram, “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world.”

Butler recently picked up the award for Best Actor at this year’s Golden Globes.