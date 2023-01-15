Jeff Bridges is remembering his late father at the Critics Choice Awards.

The actor was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, presented to him by his “The Big Lebowski” co-star, John Goodman.

Along with gratitude for his team and supporters, the 73-year-old made sure to thank his late father.

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Gives Inspiring Speech As She Wins Critics Choice Award: ‘It’s Not Over Until You’re Dead’

“It’s my dad’s birthday today, January 15. I’m wearing his cuff links. I wouldn’t be up here without my dad,” said Bridges.

Lloyd Bridges died in 1998 at age 85.

“No, he’s the reason that I’m up here. I can remember him loving showbiz so much, loving acting so much, and as a kid I said, ‘You know, Dad, I’m not sure I wanna be an actor.’ He goes, ‘What are you talkin’ about?'” he continued. “I said, ‘I wanna do painting maybe, music.’ He said, ‘Jeff, don’t be ridiculous. Being an actor, they’re gonna call on you to do all of those things you’re interested in. And besides that, you’re gonna get to tell all these wonderful stories from all these different perspectives of people that are alive. This is a wonderful profession.'”

READ MORE: Critics Choice Awards 2023: See All The Winners

“He’s so right,” Bridges said. “I’m so glad I listened to the old man!”

As his thanks turned to his immediate family, who have been “so supportive,” he added, “Family — that’s kinda what it all comes down to”.

The actor has earned three Critics Choice Award nominations in his career, including his work in 2010’s “True Grit” and 2016’s “Hell or High Water”.