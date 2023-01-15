Ke Huy Quan is flying high after his big win at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star fought back tears while accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he began. “I’m going to try real hard not to cry tonight. Ever since our movie came out, everyone has shown me such kindness that it’s hard not to get emotional. I’m so nervous!”

Quan added, “When I think about it, my comeback story could have been very different were it not for the critics. You’ve not only helped audiences find our little movie but you’ve helped audiences remember who I am. For that I am so grateful to you.”.

The 51-year-old starred in movies like 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and 1985’s “The Goonies” as a child star.

Michelle Yeoh, who also starred in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, was seen crying in the audience as Quan delivered his speech

Quan also picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Golden Globes.