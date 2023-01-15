Brendan Fraser is so grateful to be back.

The actor took home the Best Actor award at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, after last winning in 2006 for “Crash”.

He beat out tough competition in the category with Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) and Bill Nighy (“Living”) being nominated as well.

READ MORE: Jeff Bridges Dedicates Lifetime Achievement Award To Late Father: ‘He’s The Reason That I’m Up Here’

The moment Brendan Fraser won Best Actor at the #CriticsChoiceAwards See the full winners list: https://t.co/7bQikYH6Le pic.twitter.com/lAgX8fAPJI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023

Fraser began his speech directed towards the Critics Choice Association with gratitude and also a bit of shade.

“It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America — the rest are asleep. I don’t know what it means, either, but I’m sure glad you woke up for me,” he said. “Where were you for ‘Furry Vengeance’?!”, referencing his 2010 comedy co-starring Brooke Shields and Ken Jeong.

He then explained that “The Whale” was really a film “about love.”

Brendan Fraser’s emotional acceptance speech at the #CriticsChoiceAwards See the full winners list: https://t.co/7bQikYH6Le pic.twitter.com/j0cj0tw3YQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 16, 2023

“It’s about redemption. It’s about finding the light in a dark place, and I’m so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible,” he continued.

“And Darren Aronofsky, I was in the wilderness — and I probably should’ve left a trail of breadcrumbs — but you found me, and like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get me where I needed to be,” Fraser praised.

Finally, he wanted to shine a spotlight on people who were struggling in a vulnerable place like his character.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Roasts The CW During Critics Choice Awards: ‘We’re On Your Least Favourite Network’

“If you — like Charlie, who I played in this movie — in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen,” he added through tears.