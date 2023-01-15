Click to share this via email

Christina Applegate stepped out for a rare appearance with daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

The pair both dressed in coordinating black ensembles while attending the star-studded event on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Christina and Sadie opted to skip the red carpet, but were pictured together inside the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

The appearance is Applegate’s first awards show outing since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021.

Christina was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Netflix’s “Dead to Me”.

Applegate shares daughter Sadie, 11, with husband Martyn LeNoble.