Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Amanda Seyfried is experiencing a wardrobe malfunction.

The actress arrived at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in a beautiful gold dress from French fashion house, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, but it just didn’t want to stay on.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Seyfried revealed the gown kept “ripping and actually breaking.”

READ MORE: Brendan Fraser Moved To Tears During Critics Choice Awards Win: ‘You Found Me’

It was made of a single piece of twisted, fringed gold lamé chiffon and was from the label’s Spring-Summer 2020 collection.

She may be the star of “The Dropout”, but Amanda Seyfried is top of the style class this evening. – Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association — Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Despite the fashion hiccup, the actress was hopeful.

“It’s a statue dress so if I don’t get one, at least I look like one,” she joked.

READ MORE: Ke Huy Quan Delivers Emotional Acceptance Speech After Critics Choice Awards Win

The dress ended up bringing her luck as “The Dropout” actress won the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her work in the show.

People reports, however, that when walking up to the stage to receive the reward for Best Limited Series, she had a black jacket on and her hair down, perhaps hiding the broken dress.