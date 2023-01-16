Cate Blanchett accepts the Best Actress award for "Tár" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Cate Blanchett thinks there should be some changes to awards season.

The actress nabbed the Best Actress gong for her role in “Tár” at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Blanchett joked at the start of her acceptance speech, “I’ve got gum in my mouth. I really did not expect to be standing here,” adding, “This is actually the second award of the evening: Julia Roberts, earlier, presented me with a bottle of mouthwash. So thank you, Julia. This is a poor second.”

Blanchett went on to call “best actress” an “arbitrary” term “considering how many extraordinary performances” were done by women over the last year.

The star, who made sure to give special thanks to director Todd Field, laughed, “I can’t believe I’m up here. This is ridiculous. I’m so old!”

Blanchett continued, “I would love it if we would just change this whole f**king structure. It’s like, what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here? Why don’t we just say there is a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?

“And stop the televised horse race of it all,” she added. “Because, can I tell you, every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials — whatever — you’re all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. So thank you. I share this with you all.”

Blanchett’s latest win comes after she was honoured with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama gong at last week’s Golden Globes.