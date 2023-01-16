Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian is ramping up her activities related to U.S. prison reform.

The “Kardashians” star, who is in the midst of attaining a law degree, recently paid a visit to inmates who’ve been placed in solitary confinement within Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent, California.

As TMZ reports, she spent a day within the supermax prison in order to meet with prisoners in solitary, to discuss how their sentences have been affecting their “mental stabiliity.”

Kardashian was accompanied by actor Tobey Maguire, producer Scott Budnick (whose credits include “The Hangover”) and a camera crew.

According to TMZ, the visit is part of a new documentary that would serve as something of a followup to previous documentaries that Budnick has produced focusing on teenagers in the American prison system, 2016’s “They Call Us Monsters” and 2013’s “Lost for Life”.

Kardashian has been a vocal advocate for prison reform, having been instrumental in then-president Donald Trump commuting the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, in addition to helping free numerous other inmates.