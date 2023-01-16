Gerard Piqué is seemingly continuing to respond to Shakira’s diss track.

The couple, who share sons Milan and Sasha, announced in June 2022 that they were calling it quits after 11 years together.

Last week, the musician then released her new song “BZRP Music Session #53”, which appears to reference Piqué and his new partner, Clara Chia Marti, 23.

She sings in it, “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement/ I don’t even know what happened to you.

“You are so strange that I can’t even distinguish you/ I’m worth two of 22 [year old]/ You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

READ MORE: Shakira Reportedly Places Witch Doll On Balcony Facing Mother-In-Law As She ‘Blasts Gerard Pique’s Diss Track’

According to the Daily Mail, Spanish former professional footballer Piqué was then seen arriving to work over the weekend in a Renault Twingo car, just like the lyrics reference.

He also previously spoke about partnering with Casio, saying: “Casio has sent us wrist watches. We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio, the King’s League struck a deal with Casio,” NME stated he’d said, translated into English.

READ MORE: Shakira Reminds Fans To ‘Know Your Worth’ In New Year’s Post Reflecting On Breakup

He was then questioned whether he was joking, to which he insisted: “I’m being serious,” before handing out watches to his fellow King’s League participants.

See more about Shakira’s diss track in the clip below.