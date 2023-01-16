Click to share this via email

Actor Al Brown, best known for his portrayal of Baltimore PD’s Major. Stanilaus “Stan” Valchek on acclaimed HBO drama “The Wire”, has died at age 83.

The sad news was shared in a message posted to Brown’s Facebook account.

The post listed Brown’s date of death as Friday, Jan. 14.

“May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you,” the message added.

In addition to “The Wire”, Brown’s other screen credits include the feature films “Red Dragon”, “Lay the Favorite”, “Liberty Heights” and “The Replacements”.

He also appeared in numerous television series, including “Rescue Me”, “Commander in Chief”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Maron”.