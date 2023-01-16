Angela Bassett continues to be honoured for her work in the industry.

Bassett, 64, will receive the 2023 Distinguished Artisan Award from the Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The award highlights her bold collaborations with over 706 makeup and hair teams to create a career’s worth of memorable movie looks.

Julia Socash, President of the MUAHS, praised Bassett in a recent award announcement.

“Local 706 wishes to show its appreciation to Angela Bassett, who has portrayed amazingly iconic women we can all relate to. She boldly collaborates with her 706 make-up and hair teams to extend their imaginations and develop magical but always relatable characters you will remember forever – from the beloved Queen Ramonda to feisty Tina Turner to Bernadine in Waiting to Exhale. We couldn’t think of a better person to help us celebrate our 10th anniversary,” said Soacash.

Bassett receives this award after winning both a Golden Globe last Tuesday and a Critics Choice Award on Sunday night for best supporting actress in a motion picture, both for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

The actress is joining good company by receiving the award. Past winners include Eddie Murphy, Christian Bale and director Guillermo del Toro.

The award show will also reward Steve La Porte, makeup artist for “Beetlejuice,” and Josée Normand, hairstylist for “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” the Lifetime Achievement Award.