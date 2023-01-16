Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West shares a meal with his reported new wife, Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, in Beverly Hills.

Bianca Censori’s family are speaking out about her new husband.

It was revealed last week that Censori, 27, had tied the knot with Kanye West, 45.

The Yeezy architectural designer’s sister Angelina has since spoken to the Herald Sun about the alleged secret ceremony.

According to the Daily Mail, she said: “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori In Secret Ceremony

Relative Alyssia Censori added that she was “super happy for them both.”

Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori. — Photo: SplashNews.com

It was reported on Friday that Censori, who’s from Melbourne, and West had honeymooned at the lavish five-star Amangiri Resort in Utah.

The honeymoon news came after TMZ revealed Ye, who has been surrounded by controversy in recent months after making a series of antisemitic comments, held a private ceremony with Censori, who is thought to have worked for Yeezy for a few years, to celebrate their love.

The website added the pair don’t appear to have filed a marriage certificate to make it legal, despite the musician being seen wearing a ring on that finger.

TMZ claimed they were told the ring Ye has been seen wearing “symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.”

READ MORE: Who Is Kanye West’s Alleged Wife Bianca Censori? Everything To Know About The Yeezy Architect