“American Idol” contestant CJ Harris tragically died on Sunday at 31 years old.

The singer, Curtis ‘CJ’ Harris, was pronounced dead after suffering a heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, according to a report from TMZ.

The country singer went to sixth place in the talent competition in 2014 after auditioning for “American Idol” on a whim.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014 how he decided to go for the audition.

“I saw they were doing the bus tour, and they were going to be 30 minutes down the road from me.”

He then added, “I said, “You know what? I’m going to give it another chance. I’ve gotten so much better, my voice has matured, and my playing has gotten so much better. I’m 23, before you know it I’ll be 33, and I want to give it another chance.”

CJ impressed the judges with several of his renditions, including his covers of “American Woman” and “Free Fallin’.”

Judge Kieth Urban spoke glowing words about the singer’s talent in the competition.

“You sing ’cause you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing. And I mean that in the deepest way. And that’s why it’s so believable and real.”

After Idol, CJ was mentored by Darius Rucker after moving to Nashville, where the two performed live together.