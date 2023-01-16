Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner isn’t spending her time pining away for Travis Scott after their reported breakup, judging from a recent social media post.

Jenner took to Instagram to share several photos of herself and best pal Stassie Karanikolaou, lying together on a bed.

In the assortment of pics, the two strike a variety of sultry poses.

“i can’t lose when i’m w u,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

Last week, Us Weekly reported that the couple — who reconciled in February 2020 after a previous split — had broken up once again.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told the magazine.

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents,” the source added.