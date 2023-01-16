Brie Larson is showing fans her new tattoos — and there’s a lot of them!

The star of upcoming film “The Marvels” took to Instagram to share a series of shirtless selifes, in which she’s wearing just jeans and a bra.

In the pics, Larson shows off a number of tattoos, including a full sleeve of ink running down one arm.

One of the photos zooms in on a tat on her arm, featuring a lyric from Evanescence, reading, “Don’t try to fix me, I’m not broken.”

A quick glance at the comments indicate fans have been freaking out, perhaps because they only looked at the photos and didn’t read the accompanying caption.

“What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!” she wrote, indicating the tattoos are not real, just temps, likely for an upcoming film role.