Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan on set of "Back to Black" biopic

The first behind-the-scenes glimpses of Amy Winehouse’s upcoming biopic, “Back to Black”, have hit the internet.

British actress Marisa Abela certainly looked the part, sporting Winehouse’s signature beehive hairstyle and notorious winged eyeliner.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse with Eddie Marsan as Amy’s dad Mitch in “Back to Black” biopic — Photo: Mega Agency

The on-set photos show the actress filming in London’s Soho on Monday as she walks closely with actor Eddie Marsan, who is playing Amy’s father, Mitch, in the biopic.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse with Eddie Marsan as Amy’s dad Mitch in “Back to Black” biopic — Photo: Mega Agency

Abela bore a stark resemblance to Winehouse as she wore a black leather jacket, a minimal minidress and held a sizeable ruffled leather bag. She was also decked out in some eye-catching gold jewellery.

Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black.” — Photos: Mega Agency

The shooting began at the famous jazz club Ronnie Scott’s, where the late songstress performed early in her career.

The first still from the film was released on the weekend and featured Abela performing on stage.

Abela also posted to Instagram on Friday her own words of praise for the late British singer, who died at 27 years old in 2011 due to alcohol poisoning: “And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin down”. I love you, Amy.”

The Amy Winehouse biopic is expected to chronicle the life of the talented jazz singer in North London as she rises to superstardom during the release of her second album, 2006’s “Back to Black”.