Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Christine Brown is dancing her heart out on TikTok.

READ MORE: ‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him In A Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her

The “Sister Wives” star is the latest person to hop on the “Wednesday” dance train, recreating the viral dance with her daughter appearing in the background.

Brown tried to skirt responsibility for the video, cheekily blaming her daughter for the upload.

“My daughter [Truely] made me do it,” Brown captioned the video.

READ MORE: ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody And Meri Brown Confirm They’ve ‘Made The Decision To Permanently Terminate’ Their Marriage

Brown’s youngest daughter, 12, made a very brief and confused appearance in the dance video. As her mom performs the trendy dance, her daughter walks into the frame and slowly walks away as she realizes her mom is filming.

The dance number comes after the TLC star recently discussed her newfound single life in Utah on the series “Sister Wives: One on One”.

Co-stars Meri Brown and Janelle Brown also recently revealed they had ended their marriage with Kody Brown. He is now only married to only Robyn Brown.

Season 1 of “Wednesday” is available for streaming on Netflix, and season 17 of “Sister Wives” can is available on discovery+.