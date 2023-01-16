Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are loving parenthood.
A source has recently told PEOPLE that the “Needed Me” singer and “Praise the Lord” rapper, both 34, are delighted with life after welcoming their first baby together, a son, in May 2022.
The insider discussed how much Rihanna loves her new role as a mom.
“Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy.”
The source also described Rocky as a “great dad” who is “very involved.”
Rihanna first shared the first official reveal of her baby boy in a super cute video uploaded to TikTok last month.
@rihanna
hacked
Rihanna lovingly recorded her son as he adorably smiled at her. “You tryna get Mommy’s phone?” Rihanna playfully asked.
Later in the clip, the couple’s son, whose real name has not been announced by the pair, looked out a car window as he let out a sweet yawn.
The upload was Rihanna’s first post to TikTok, and she hilariously captioned the video “Hacked.”