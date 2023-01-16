Niecy Nash respectfully responded to critics of Netflix’s hit show “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” following her win for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

Nash took the award home after the mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims criticized Evan Peter’s Golden Globes win last Tuesday.

While speaking to TMZ, Shirley Hughes, who is the mother of victim Tony Hughes, slammed Peters for not paying tribute to the many victims of Dahmer during his acceptance speech.

When asked how she handles both the positive and negative reactions to the show, the 52-year-old actress responded gracefully during the backstage press conference.

“Well, I can just say that I understand it,” said Nash. “Everybody has a perspective. Even in anything you do in life, nobody is going to agree with everything you do.”

Nash then explained how life is full of differing opinions.

“Believe it or not, there’s some people in the world who don’t even like me. I know. Don’t y’all find it hard to believe?”

The award-winning actress wrapped up her answer by praising the show for telling stories that needed to have a light shined on them.

“You know, everybody is not always going to lean in, but you do your best effort in storytelling to put something in the world that, like I say, shines light on faces that may have been in the shadows this whole time.”