Amy Brenneman got candid about working with co-star Jeff Bridges as he was battling cancer and COVID-19 during filming “The Old Man”.

At the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Brenneman spoke to People about why Bridges is her role model.

“I was with Jeff Bridges every day for 60 days,” Brenneman said. “I mean, literally we didn’t act with anybody else, and I changed because of it.”

Bridges got the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

“I was always with Jeff and … then he was diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “Honestly, during the cancer, he was really lively,” adding that she told him: “‘I think you’re going to beat this.'”

Brenneman claimed that Bridges kept in touch with her during his treatment.

“When he was sort of high on the steroids, he would call me. I was like, are you in that part of the chemo cycle? So cute,” she remembered.

However, she noted that things changed when Bridges contracted COVID, recalling that “it was like crickets” when it came to receiving updates from her co-star.

“That’s where it’s like… because he’s a huge communicator,” Brenneman said. “I’m like, f—, he is fighting for his life and he was.”

Brenneman is glad that her “role model” is doing well and admires him.

“You look at people that are 15, 20 years down the line that are still creative, that are still brilliant, and you go, that’s the way you do it,” she praised him.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Bridges told People last year that he was simply thankful to be alive after recently beating non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and coming dangerously close to passing away with COVID-19.