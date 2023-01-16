Expectant mom Kaley Cuoco was glowing on the red carpet during Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards.

Accompanied by partner Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco draped her baby bump in a long, black Dior Couture gown.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
The “Flight Attendant” star also took to Instagram to share details about her Dior look and thank the team responsible for getting her red-carpet ready.

“thank you for this super chic , delicious look! Thank you team for making this preggo feel perfect .. @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @courthart1 @hairbymarilee .. perfect other half @tommypelphrey also wearing @dior 🖤@criticschoice @shayjewelsco_ @anitakojewelry,” she wrote in the caption.

