Expectant mom Kaley Cuoco was glowing on the red carpet during Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards.
Accompanied by partner Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco draped her baby bump in a long, black Dior Couture gown.
The “Flight Attendant” star also took to Instagram to share details about her Dior look and thank the team responsible for getting her red-carpet ready.
READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Have An Epic Baby Shower — Drone Show Included
“thank you for this super chic , delicious look! Thank you team for making this preggo feel perfect .. @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @courthart1 @hairbymarilee .. perfect other half @tommypelphrey also wearing @dior 🖤@criticschoice @shayjewelsco_ @anitakojewelry,” she wrote in the caption.