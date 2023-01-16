Click to share this via email

Expectant mom Kaley Cuoco was glowing on the red carpet during Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards.

Accompanied by partner Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco draped her baby bump in a long, black Dior Couture gown.

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The “Flight Attendant” star also took to Instagram to share details about her Dior look and thank the team responsible for getting her red-carpet ready.

“thank you for this super chic , delicious look! Thank you team for making this preggo feel perfect .. @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @courthart1 @hairbymarilee .. perfect other half @tommypelphrey also wearing @dior 🖤@criticschoice @shayjewelsco_ @anitakojewelry,” she wrote in the caption.