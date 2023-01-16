Looking for some fitness inspiration? Watch Kyle Richards.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star flaunted her abs while wearing a sporty black two-piece bikini in a mirror photo she snapped in her closet and posted to Instagram on Sunday.

She completed the athletic look with a baseball cap emblazoned with the words ‘The Agency,’ the real estate company owned by her husband Mauricio Umansky.

Photo Credit: Kyle Richards Instagram — Kyle Richards Instagram

Earlier this month, Richards shared a post-workout mirror photo with her gym mates, including friend and “RHOBH” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, to give fans an insight into her fitness regimen.

“The girls… we all have different goals, different dreams, but the one thing we have in common is that we want to see each other succeed,” wrote Mellencamp Arroyave on the picture.

In an interview, Richards once disclosed that working out helps her to cope with anxiety.

“If I’m stressed or depressed, [drinking] would be the worst thing I could do because alcohol makes me feel depressed. For me, if I want to feel good and if I’m stressed, it’s exercise, exercise, exercise.”