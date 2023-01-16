Machine Gun Kelly is an absolute fashion icon.

The musician gave fans a detailed look at his fashion-forward look for Milan Fashion Week which channeled teen drama “Euphoria”.

He captioned the post, “i call this: if jules from euphoria went to milan”.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Video Of Leeches On His Stomach: ‘My Best Friends’

Kelly was dressed from head to toe in a shining silver suit with rococo designs with his signature blond hair tied back. Silver accents on his winged-eyeshadow look complemented his outfit. His signature tattoos peeked out from his bare chest and wrists. He adorned his fingers with a set of accessories that looked like armor.

He also shared a photo of his table from the Dolce & Gabbana show.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly’s Ex Sommer Ray Crashes Party With Him And Megan Fox In Attendance

The appearance comes after the star recently celebrated the anniversary of his proposal to Megan Fox. He marked the occasion by giving fans another look at the engagement ring he designed.