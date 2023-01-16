Jeremy Renner is missing home.

Despite suffering a horrific snow plow accident on New Year’s Day, the “Avengers” actor can’t wait to get back to snowy Lake Tahoe.

Renner, who has been hospitalized since being “completely crushed” in the accident, posted a photo on his Instagram Story of his home, writing: “Missing my happy place…”

Credit: Instagram/Jeremy Renner

The accident occurred when Renner was trying to help a family member who had gotten stuck in the heavy snow near his home.

Renner has been keeping fans updated on his recovery, with him sharing a video over the weekend of himself seemingly being wheeled in for a scan.

Credit: Instagram/Jeremy Renner

The star, who spent his 52nd birthday in hospital on Jan. 7, admitted he was “too messed up to type” much when he first posted a selfie of his bruised and battered face.

Despite making a lot of progress, a source recently told People that Renner still faces “a long road to recovery.”

He received well-wishes from around the world following the incident, including messages from stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, to name just a few.