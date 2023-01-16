David Foster is a doting father.

Foster, 73, and wife Katharine McPhee, 38, welcomed son Rennie, 23 months, in 2021 after raising six adult children from prior relationships: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, and Jordan, 36.

READ MORE: David Foster Hasn’t ‘Regretted A Single Day’ Of Being A Father In His 70s

Of raising his son at 73, Foster told People:

“I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe. I think I can offer him wisdom from my [73] years on the planet, and maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.”

Foster has had only girls before he welcomed Rennie in 2021. Of this the Grammy winner said:

“I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different. Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I’m still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now.”

Foster first met McPhee in 2006 when he served as her guest mentor on “American Idol”. Foster played the piano for McPhee’s first wedding as they developed a friendship, and they were later spotted together at events in 2016 and 2017.

By walking the red carpet together at the Met Gala in 2018, the couple publicly acknowledged their romance. A few months later, they became engaged and got married in 2019 in London.