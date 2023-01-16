Noel Gallagher is getting a divorce.

On Monday, the former Oasis songwriter and vocalist announced with his wife of 12 years, Sara MacDonald, that they are splitting up.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher Roasted On Social Media After Questioning Whether Harry Styles Is A ‘Real’ Musician

“Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority,” a spokesperson told People in a statement.

The couple, who share 15-year-old Donovan and 12-year-old Sonny, have been together 22 years.

“Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time,” the spokesperson added.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher Says He’d Take Part In An Oasis Reunion For Over $170 Million

Gallagher and MacDonald, a publicist, met in 2000 at a nightclub in Ibiza, with the musician telling British Vogue two decades later that it was love at first sight. They shared a taxi, and he ended up asking for her phone number.

“I remember keeping it like it was a religious f**king artifact,” he said.

In June 2011, they finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in England’s New Forest.

Prior to his relationship with MacDonald, Gallagher had been married to Meg Matthews, with whom he shares 22-year-old daughter Anaïs.