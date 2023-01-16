Kristen Bell is not usually an envious person.

Earlier this month, Anna Kendrick was on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, where the host revealed that she happens to be the only person who’s ever made his wife jealous.

“She has only had jealousy over a single human, and it’s been you,” Shepard said. “I’d never seen it. It blew my mind.”

As for what it was about Kendrick that got Bell jealous, the host recalled, “Kristen was like, ‘Who is this other short person? Oh, so she can sing like that too? I’m already here. We got another one.'”

He also made clear that he got his wife’s permission to tell the story on the podcast.

“I wanna preface it by that — in the 15 years I’ve known Kristen, she’s had nothing but benevolence for everyone,” Shepard said. “She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing, and has nothing but wonderful feelings for you. But you’re the only person who ever made her jealous that I witnessed.”

Kendrick admitted that she long felt that Bell “never really liked me.”

“But I do think a massive percentage of that is just genuinely when it comes to really sweet angelic blonde girls,” she explained. “I just assumed they think I am weird, they think I am like this weird little troll. And I don’t think of Kristen as short, I think of her as just an angel, and she’s so sweet. And I feel so rough around the edges that I was like, ‘Oh, she must not like me.’ I am sure that’s just my projections, that’s not actually how she feels.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star added, “Maybe there was just some energetic thing there. In all likelihood there wasn’t and it was just my typical thing of certain women who look a certain way scare me and I just assume that they won’t like me.”

Shepard then made clear, “I have to be ultra clear with you: She never disliked you.”