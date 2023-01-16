Click to share this via email

Sean Penn is catching up with an old flame.

The actor was spotted out in public with his on-again off-again ex, Robin Wright for the first time in years at LAX airport over the weekend, Page Six reports.

Penn carried a black backpack along with cargo pants and black boots.

Wright was spotted close behind carrying a white puffer jacket in one arm.

The two were married from 1996 – 2010.

The appearance comes after Wright divorced her husband Clément Giraudet in September, after four years of marriage.

Penn split from his wife, Australian actress Leila George, in early 2022, after she filed for divorce a year before. They secretly tied the knot during COVID-19 isolation.

The actor blamed himself for the separation, telling Hollywood Authentic he “f–ked up the marriage” because he saw his then-wife only on “a day-to-day basis.”