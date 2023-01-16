Todd and Julie Chrisley were spotted getting in some last-minute errands before reporting to Florida, for their respective federal prison sentences on Jan. 17.

In new photos published by the Daily Mail Monday, Julie, 49, was seen in the family’s hometown of Brentwood, Tennessee, Saturday furniture and grocery shopping with daughter Savannah, 25, and her mother Pam Hughes. Dressed casually in an all-black velour tracksuit, Julie filled her shopping cart as the trio made various stops around town.

Todd, 53, meanwhile, was seen making a run to the post office Thursday. Dressed in a black-and-white striped shirt, the “Chrisley Knows Best” star was joined by his wife and the couple’s children, Grayson, 16 and Chloe, 10.

The pair were also spotted driving home Sunday, with Todd sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Todd and Julie’s weekend outing comes just days before they’re due to report to prison. Last week, the Chrisleys’ motion for bail pending their appeal was denied. In addition to the bail denial, the court also rejected Todd and Julie’s request to extend their surrender date by 21 days, forcing them to report to their respective facilities as scheduled on Tuesday.

The couple was convicted in their tax fraud trial in June. Five months later, a federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven years in prison. Both Chrisleys were also sentenced to 16 months probation.