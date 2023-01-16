Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez has reportedly found new love.

On Monday, Us Magazine broke the news that the “Only Murders in the Building” star is dating Drew Taggart of EDM duo The Chainsmokers.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” a source said, adding that the couple are keeping things “very casual and low-key.”

According to the insider, Gomez and Taggart like to “go bowling and to the movies.”

The actress and singer is reportedly “so affectionate” with Taggart.

“Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” they said, adding that the two are “having a lot of fun together.”

Last year, Taggart dated Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. A source told Us that their split was “totally amicable” and that they are “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

Gomez, meanwhile, has been most famously linked to Justin Bieber, splitting from him in March 2018.