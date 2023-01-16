Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin and Hailey Bieber are out on the town.

On Monday, the couple were spotted out for lunch a lunch date in Los Angeles, giving off great style for celeb watchers.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Reportedly Closing Nearly $200 Million Deal To Sell Music Rights

Hailey paired white cargo pants with a puffy leather jacket featuring oversized sleeves and lapels, with rectangular shades to complete the look.

Her husband wore a padded black, white, blue pink and yellow jacket over a hoodie with “Venice” written on the front, capped by a purple toque.

Justin and Hailey Bieber – Photo: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

Over the weekend, Justin and Hailey went to their friend Lori Harvey’s big 26th birthday party, which also attracted guests like Kendall Jenner, Daniel Kaluuya, Justine Skye and more.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Turned Down Coachella Headlining Slot To Work On New Album: Report

Photo: TheCelebrityFinder / SplashNews.com

Justin was also spotted arriving at a recording studio in L.A., just days after it was reported that he turned down a Coachella headlining gig in order to focus on his next album.