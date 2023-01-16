Click to share this via email

It’s Andy Cohen’s turn to sit in the hot seat.

Sitting down for an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, the “Watch What Happens Live” host was confronted with tough questions about his comments about Jen Shah’s legal troubles.

“You’re on the record, last November, as saying that you hoped she would get no jail time,” Wallace noted. “And the question I have is: Why would you take her side against the thousands of people she defrauded, including a lot of elderly [people]?”

Cohen responded, “I think I was hoping that she was actually innocent,” but Wallace reminded him, “She pleaded guilty!”

“That was before she pleaded guilty, I mean, that I said that, I would think?” Cohen said, appearing flustered.

“No,” Wallace said, “I think it was after.”

In fact, Shah pleaded guilty to fraud charges in July 2022 well before Cohen made his comment.

“Oh, really?” Cohen said, appearing embarrassed. “Oh, God. Um, anyway! Wow, this is fun.”

The “Real Housewives” creator recalled that at the time, many fans had been asking about Shah’s future status on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”.

“And I’m like, ‘It’s up to the judge. She’s about to get sentenced to a lot of jail time,’” he said

Wallace pointed out that she “did something bad.”

“Yes, she did,” Cohen agreed. “And so, she should go to jail.”

He then added, “You know, sometimes, if you get to know someone and you get to like them, you hope that they are not guilty of something horrible.”

Earlier this month, Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison over her participation in a fraud scheme allegedly involving hundreds of victims.