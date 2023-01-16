Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez is slowly introducing her kids to her old movies.

In an interview on “Today”, the “Shotgun Wedding” star talked about sharing her films with her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Is Ready For Her ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Press Tour: ‘On Wednesdays We Wear Pink’

“They’ve watched ‘Maid in Manhattan’ and ‘The Wedding Planner’, funnily enough,” Lopez said. “They haven’t gotten into like, ‘Out of Sight’. They saw ‘Selena’.”

Lopez said that the kids’ reaction to the 1997 biopic about the late singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez was “kind of sweet,” explaining, “Because I don’t think they realized that she passed away. And so, at the end of the movie, they were like, ‘Nooooooooooo!'”

READ MORE: ‘Shotgun Wedding’ New Trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel Hilariously Salvage A Chaotic Wedding

Quintanilla-Pérez, known as the Queen of Tejano Music, was killed by her friend and business partner Yolanda Saldívar, on March 31, 1995, just two weeks before her 24th birthday.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I thought you knew!'” Lopez laughed.

The actress shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.