Lisa Marie Presley will be honoured at Graceland, her father’s former home, on Sunday Jan. 22.

In a statement shared Monday, Lisa Marie’s rep tells ET that a public memorial service has been arranged on the front lawn of Graceland at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, at the Presley family estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Her rep also shared the Presley family’s gratitude over the support they’ve received in the wake of the 54-year-old’s shocking death last week, adding, “Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie.”

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.

The announcement comes after ET learned Friday that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members.

In addition to Elvis, his parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are all buried at Graceland, as is Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020. There is also a smaller memorial stone for Elvis’ twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth.

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” a rep for the family confirmed to ET. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”