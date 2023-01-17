Cardi B and Offset have been through their fair share of ups and downs! In a clip from the premiere episode of “The Jason Lee Show”, Cardi shared how the Migos rapper “fought” for his family after she filed to divorce Offset in Sept. 2020.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” the “Up” rapper told host Jason Lee. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything.”

Cardi’s divorce case against her husband was “dismissed without prejudice” in Nov. 2020, just a little over a month after she filed for divorce from Offset that September. In Cardi’s initial filing, the mother-of-two cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

“I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I’ma let him say it,” Cardi said insisting that Offset would be the one to share his side of the story. “I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

She continued, “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”

Following the filing, The “WAP” rapper addressed her split from Offset on social media, sharing that she was just tired of arguing so much.

“At the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” she reportedly told viewers on her OnlyFans account at the time. “I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again. I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

However, about a month later, the estranged couple were photographed kissing while celebrating Cardi’s birthday in Las Vegas, and going to a strip club in Atlanta together the following week.

Cardi ultimately told fans that she and her husband — who share daughter, Kulture, 4, and son, Wave, 1 — had gotten back together, saying that she decided to file for divorce to teach the Migos rapper “a lesson.”

“If I take a break from my n**** and I decide to work things out, that’s regular relationship s**t,” she said in a voice message on social media. “If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n**** a f**king lesson and f**king file for divorce, I can do that. It’s my life.”

“If that divorce s**t didn’t went through the court, y’all wouldn’t even never knew what the f**k was going on,” she added. “So please stop.”

Following their reconciliation going public, Cardi admitted that she had missed Offset. “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I’m saying? It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” she said on Instagram Live.

She also admitted that there are issues in their relationship, noting that the pair are “two young motherf**kers that got married early. That’s just what we are. We’re no different than y’all’s dysfunctional a** relationships.”

For Cardi’s full interview, check out “The Jason Lee Show”, premiering Jan.17 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Revolt.

