A Graceland representative has revealed what will happen to the property following Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

Lisa Marie passed away unexpectedly at age 54 on Jan. 12. Her father Elvis Presley’s former Memphis, Tennessee home was passed down to her after he died in 1977.

A Graceland rep has now confirmed to People that the property will go to Lisa Marie’s three daughters; Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.

Lisa Marie also shared son Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020, with ex-husband Danny Keough.

Lisa Marie is set to be honoured at Graceland on Sunday, Jan. 22 with a public memorial service.

Elvis Presley’s gravestone at Graceland (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty)

In a statement shared Monday, the late star’s rep told ET that a service had been arranged on the front lawn of the family’s estate at 9:00 a.m.

Her rep also shared the Presley family’s gratitude over the support they’ve received in the wake of Lisa Marie’s death, adding, “Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honouring their beloved Lisa Marie.”

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which offers support to various charitable organizations, especially focusing on arts, education, and children’s programs in the Memphis and Whitehaven area.

It was confirmed on Friday that Lisa Marie would be laid to rest alongside her father Elvis, her son Benjamin and other family members at Graceland.

Elvis’ parents, Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, are also buried at Graceland. There is a smaller memorial stone for Elvis’ twin brother, Jessie, who died at birth, as well.