Kim Kardashian isn’t concerned about her ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent marriage ceremony. The 42-year-old reality star is focusing on her four kids in light of the news that the 45-year-old rapper had a marriage ceremony with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.

A source tells ET that West and Censori have been seeing each other and confirms that they did have a marriage ceremony. Though the source did not confirm whether or not the ceremony was legal, they added, “The marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca.”

As for Kardashian, the source says the mother of four “isn’t paying attention to it” and added that she is “focused on the well-being of her children.”

The source adds that West’s friends “are hopeful that he can get help” after claiming that the controversial rapper has been “acting unstable lately.”

Kanye West shares a meal with his reported new wife, Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori, in Beverly Hills. — Photo: Backgrid

Kardashian and West settled their divorce in November 2022, almost two years after Kardashian initially filed.

Over the weekend, Kardashian celebrated her daughter Chicago West’s fifth birthday with a Hello Kitty-themed party.

She also celebrated Chi’s birthday on Instagram, writing, “My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

Kardashian and West are also parents to daughter North, 9, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

Last month, another source told ET of the exes, “Kim and Kanye are [now] legally in a better space.”

In December, Kardashian gave an emotional interview on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast about protecting West for the sake of their kids.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” she said at the time. “In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world.”

Getting choked up, she added, “I’m holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it’s still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth, for as long as I can.”

