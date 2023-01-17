Disney+ has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian”, taking the action to a new setting: the title character’s home planet of Mandalore.

While the Mandalorian, a.k.a. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), is seeking “forgiveness for my transgressions” on Mandalore, the trailer also features a glimpse at his companion Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), who now appears to have gained a new level of mastery over his Jedi skills after training with Luke Skywalker.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue,” reads the new season’s synopsis. “Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Disney+/Lucasfilm

In addition to Pascal, returning stars include Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

Meanwhile, the trailer also features a brief appearance by “Kim’s Convenience” alum Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, returning after making a cameo in the second season.

©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Directors of the eight-episode third season include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The new season of “The Mandalorian” debuts on Wednesday, March 1.