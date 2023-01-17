Prince William, Prince of Wales during the visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Prince William made his first solo appearance on Tuesday since the release of his brother’s book, Spare, last week.

The Prince of Wales visited Together One, a charity in Slough, just outside his home in Windsor, that works to create positive social change for young people.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Voices Concern For Prince William’s Children In Latest Interview: ‘At Least One Will End Up Like Me, The Spare’Prince Harry Voices Concern For Prince William’s Children In Latest Interview: ‘At Least One Will End Up Like Me, The Spare’

The Prince of Wales is at Together as One in Slough, Berks., which is celebrating its 25th birthday. It was founded in response to incidents of gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds in Slough in the late 1990s pic.twitter.com/zrIiPwKrv3 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) January 17, 2023

William met with some of the volunteers at Together One and learned about their endeavours to tackle discrimination and gang violence within marginalized communities of Slough.

Afterward, the Prince participated in a nutritious cooking lesson with the charity’s Global Grub cooking program. The program aims to teach young people how to cook healthy meals while dealing with the increased cost of living.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Breaks Sales Record With Bombshell Memoir ‘Spare’

William’s visit occurs during a bumpy time for the Royal family as they face some pretty hefty allegations from Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare. Harry alleged that William physically attacked him in 2019 during a heated argument about Meghan Markle.

However, the Royals are remaining quiet for now. An insider has told People that the family is “upset and sad” but “quite resilient. Responding publicly would not be the smart thing to do.”