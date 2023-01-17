Cheryl Burke is retaining her dog mom status.

Burke, 38, announced on Monday that she was granted full custody of her dog Ysabella after an ongoing custody battle with her recent ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

She posted a photo of her and Ysabella adorably watching the sunset on her Instagram to celebrate the custody victory.

“Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!” Burke wrote alongside the image.

Burke has been in a longstanding legal battle for the custody of Ysabella after finalizing her divorce with Lawrence in September.

While speaking with ET in October, the professional dancer became emotional while discussing the ongoing custody battle over the dog.

“Oh, I’m gonna cry,” she said. “It’s just really sad, you know.”

“It sucks because, for me, it’s just cruel,” she continued. “She’s my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you’re taking, like, my daughter away from me.”

Burke announced her retirement from “Dancing With the Stars” in November — a whole 17 years since she first joined the hit ABC show.