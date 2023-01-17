Madonna is confirming the rumours, announcing on Tuesday that she’ll be embarking on an expansive new world tour that will feature her biggest hits from throughout her 40-year career.

The singer made the announcement in a cheeky video paying homage to her iconic documentary “Truth and Dare”, in which she’s gathered around a large table with an array of celebrities for a game of Truth or Dare, including Amy Schumer, Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and more.

After various dares are attempted — including one in which Black, Lil Wayne and Madonna recreate the cover of her Sex book — Madonna is presented with a dare by Schumer.

READ MORE: Report: Madonna To Announce Career-Spanning 40th Anniversary Tour, Said To Be ‘The Biggest Tour She’s Ever Done’

“Madonna: I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf**king hits.”

Madonna responds: “Four decades? As in 40 years? Hold up, that’s a lot of songs. You think people would come to that show?”

When everyone declares they’ll be there, Madonna replies, “So the answer is: F**k yeah.”

The result is Madonna’s new Celebration Tour, which will see her dig into her catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.

READ MORE: Madonna Plays Soccer And Dances With Kids In Malawi, Plugs ‘Back That Up To The Beat’

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and more before making its way to Europe, where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm before wrapping up in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said Madonna in a statement about the tour, which promises “a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.”

READ MORE: Madonna Appears To Come Out As Gay In New Video

In addition to the tour kick-off in Vancouver, the only other Canadian dates will be Toronto (on Sunday, Aug. 13) and Montreal (Saturday, Aug. 19).

The complete list of tour dates can be found here.