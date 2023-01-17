Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez is sharing what newly married life is like.

Just months after reigniting their romance following their highly publicized breakup in 2004, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez secretly married last summer.

The two lovebirds tied the knot in Vegas last year during an intimate wedding ceremony and have since moved in together.

While speaking with “Today” on Monday, Lopez opened up about the exciting new changes last year brought for the star regarding her new relationship.

“We moved in together, the kids moved in together, so it’s been like a really kind of emotional transition. But at the same time… all your dreams coming true, it’s just been a phenomenal year.”

Both Hollywood titans come into the marriage with children from their past relationships. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez had some glowing words to describe the year’s transition.

“Best year, I think, since my kids were born.”