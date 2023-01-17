Channing Tatum opens up about his divorce from Jenna Dewan in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The actor and Dewan, both 42, were married from 2009-2019. They’d been together since starring in the 2006 flick “Step Up” together.

Tatum tells the magazine of the split, “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart.

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents,” he continues, “you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”

Channing Tatum. Credit: Mario Sorrenti/Vanity Fair

Tatum adds of their initial separation, “In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying.

“Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, ‘Oh, s**t. What now?’”

Tatum and Dewan share daughter Evelyn, 9, together.

Tatum admits, “It was probably exactly what I needed. I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next. And really, it just started with my daughter.

“I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tatum talks about his current romance with Zoë Kravitz after the pair met when he read an early draft of her film “Pussy Island”.

Tatum’s company is now helping to produce the flick, which Kravitz directed.

The “Magic Mike” star, who says he doesn’t know if he’ll get married again, admits, “Relationships are hard for me.

“Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Social media users hilariously noticed Tatum was following a number of Kravitz’s fan accounts on Instagram.

He admits, “I have no chill.

“I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

However, Tatum insists that these days he’s trying to be more chill, telling the mag, “So I can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something. Or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something.”

Read “Channing Tatum Is Back for Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, by Jessica Pressler in Vanity Fair’s February issue, and on VanityFair.com.