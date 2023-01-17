Jeremy Renner has been released from hospital and is continuing his recovery at home, according to a social media post from the “Avengers” star.

Renner had been hospitalized since New Year’s Day, when he suffered severe injuries when he was accidentally run over by his snowplow while clearing a driveway near his home outside Reno, Nevada. At the time, his publicist told CNN that he was left with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

However, Renner has revealed that he’s now at home, replying to a Twitter post about the premiere of the second season of his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown”.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Renner was initially listed in critical condition after the accident, but has reportedly been making huge strides in his recovery.

However, an “insider” previously told People that Renner will be facing “a long road to recovery.”

Meanwhile, Renner’s sister Kym told People she was optimistic about her brother’s recovery journey. “We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals,” she said. “We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”