Kyle Richards has a casting call in mind for Lisa Rinna’s replacement on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”: Chrissy Teigen.

TMZ approached the Bravo socialite on Monday after she was spotted out for lunch with her daughter, Portia Umansky.

When asked who she thinks should step in for Lisa Rinna following her surprise exit from the series this month, Richards already had some ideas to share.

“I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best,” the longtime “RHOBH” star told the outlet. “It’s not an easy job, believe it or not.”

There’s no official word on who will step in Rinna’s shoes after she left and claimed she “f**king hated” her final year on the show.

Despite Richard’s desires, former model Chrissy Teigen has already decided against joining the popular franchise.

Speaking with ET last June, the cookbook author made her stance clear.

“A lot of people think that I, like, love conflict or I’d be so good on, like, ‘Real Housewives’ or something… I’m always like, ‘No, no.'”

She also playfully joked that the castmates would “scare the crap out of me” if they ever got into a dramatic confrontation.

Teigen welcomed her third baby with singer John Legend a few days ago.