Kelsea Ballerini is shutting down the Internet’s rumour mill.

In a video posted on TikTok, the 29-year-old country music star seemingly set the record straight on the latest rumours that she is dating “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

@kelseaballerini i’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂 ♬ original sound – Kelsea Ballerini

While sitting in front of a screenshot from DeuxMoi which featured comments alleging the pair’s relationship status and some other online trolling comments, Ballerini shot the rumours down.

“I know, I know, I know. Stop reading, stop reading. Stop looking. But what is happening, guys. What? Let’s not do this,” the star, who recently divorced ex-husband Morgan Evans last year, stated in the video.

The caption for the post said: “I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure” along with a laughing emoji.

Ballerini and Stokes caused dating rumours to flutter after the two were spotted closely together at a College Football National Championship Game in Los Angeles on January 9.

Stokes shared a casually cute picture of them from behind as they sat in the stands together to his Instagram last week, with Ballerini commenting, “go vols 🙈.”